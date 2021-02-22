Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Aritzia
Sicily Sweater
C$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aritzia
This is a cropped, bustier sweater-tank with a sweetheart neckline. It's made from a soft, brushed yarn with a hint of merino wool and cashmere.
Need a few alternatives?
Red Dot Boutique
Plus-size Pleather Peplum Top
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
Banana Republic
Fitted Ribbed Tank
BUY
$14.75
$29.50
Banana Republic
Core 10
Women's Pima Cotton Blend Knot Front Cropped Yoga Tank
BUY
$17.00
Amazon
lululemon
For The Chill Of It Crop Tank
BUY
$58.00
lululemon
More from Aritzia
Aritzia
The Super Puff Long Goose-down Puffer Jacket
BUY
$350.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Slouch Wool Coat
BUY
$428.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Fringe Scarf
BUY
$38.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Wide Leg High-waisted, Wide-leg Jean
BUY
£87.57
Aritzia
More from Tops
Eloquii
Wrap Top With Loop Tie
BUY
$54.95
Eloquii
Vintaholic
Vintage 80s Luxe Nautical Collar Haute Boheme Blouse
BUY
£32.00
asos marketplace
Pilcro and the Letterpress
Pilcro Washed Waffle Top
BUY
$47.60
$68.00
Anthropologie
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Turtleneck Waffle Tee
BUY
$38.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted