O'Neill

Shred Bib Pants

£154.99 £108.49

Buy Now Review It

At O'Neill

Hold your own on the slopes and harness some sassy style in the Shred Bib Ski / Snowboard Pants. Taking inspiration from the past and adding modern tech, the awesome colour options, a slim fit, mechanical-stretch fabric, taped seams and O'Neill Hyperdry, mean you can make a statement on the slopes while staying warm, dry and ready to shred.