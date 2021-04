ONE ONE SIX

Shoulder Pad Jersey Knit Shift Dress

$32.97 $18.54

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details A casual must-have, this shift dress features shoulder pads and a sleeveless design, making it easy to layer up or down. Fit: this style fits true to size. - Crew neck - Sleeveless - Shoulder pads - Slips on over head - Solid - Jersey knit construction - Approx. 36" length - Imported Fiber Content 100% cotton Care Hand wash