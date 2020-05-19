A New Day

Short Sleeve Ruffle Hem Dress

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Hit the streets in effortlessly chic style with this Short-Sleeve Ruffle-Hem Dress from A New Day™. The breezy silhouette and ruffled hem of this short-sleeve dress creates a flattering look that'll move beautifully with your every step. This V-neck dress has a relaxed and flowing fit with loose short sleeves for a look that can comfortably take you through any day. Pair this V-neck ruffle-hem dress with sandals and hoop earrings for a casual outing, or with strappy heels and a chic jacket for a more dressy occasion.