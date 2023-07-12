Coach X Observed By Us

A special collection, Coach x Observed By Us celebrates the little things—both real and imagined—that give us joy. It combines our all-American attitude with the whimsical spirit of Observed By Us, a collaboration between artist Jessica Herschko and actress Kirsten Dunst. Featuring colorful, hand-drawn illustrations, each piece tells a story that imbues everyday subjects with a sense of wonder. Embroidered with their playful motifs, this classic-fit cotton top is finished with puff sleeves and ruffle details. The imaginative story: The guy didn't believe her when she said she saw a real life dinosaur so she picked him up on her sailboat, offered him some strawberries and took him to the museum. About the creatives: Los Angeles-based artist Jessica Herschko creates whimsical illustrations inspired by the worldview of her grandparents, Holocaust survivors who immigrated to America with an open heart for a future full of light. In partnership with one of her best friends, actress Kirsten Dunst, whose life is filled with art and unique experiences, they transform clothing, accessories and spaces with their colorful art and aesthetic—a celebration of the beauty of everyday objects, experiences and the unexpected.