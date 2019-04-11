Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
H&M Conscious

Short Brocade Jacket

$299.00
At H&M
CONSCIOUS EXCLUSIVE. Short, patterned jacket in brocade-weave fabric with sections in metallic-coated Piñatex® faux leather. Collar, decorative rhinestone s
Featured in 1 story
H&M's Conscious Exclusive Collection Is Here
by Eliza Huber