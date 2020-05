Mango

Short Belted Dress

£49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Flowy textured fabric. Short design. Rounded neck. Three quarter sleeve with elastic cuffs. Adjustable belt. Side length 26.18 in. Back length 36.61 in. Plus size Clothing Dresses and jumpsuits Short Material and washing instructions Composition: 99% polyester,1% elastane