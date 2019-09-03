Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Alex Mill
Shore Shirttail Tunic
$110.00
$65.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Menswear-inspired style makes a versatile addition to this season's attire with this shirttail cotton tunic cut with a sharp placket and Mandarin collar.
Featured in 1 story
Rebel & Wear These White Things After Labor Day
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
American Apparel
Cotton Spandex Jersey Long Sleeve Turtleneck
$32.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Peplum Shirt
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Tie-front Cropped Linen Top
$395.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Torn by Ronny Kobo
Oli Crop Top
$148.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Alex Mill
DETAILS
Alex Mill
Fleece Pocket Sweatshirt
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Alex Mill
Garment Dyed Work Jacket
$168.00
from
Alex Mill
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
We Found The Most Bookmark-Worthy Vintage Sellers On eBay
Here on the Shopping team, we’ve been using eBay to source secondhand and vintage clothing since the early years of online shopping. There’s very
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted