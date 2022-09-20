United States
Marni
Shopping Leather-trimmed Two-tone Coated-pvc Tote
$617.00
At Net-A-Porter
Editors’ Notes Marni's tote has been made in Italy from vibrant fuchsia and teal coated-PVC featuring the label's moniker in white lettering at the front. It's designed in a classic shopper silhouette and has contrasting leather top handles and a removable embossed key tag. Carry it against suiting or dresses and stow your everyday essentials inside.