Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
NastyGal
Shirred Puff Sleeve Maxi Slit Dress
$77.00
$34.65
Buy Now
Review It
At NastyGal
What slit, where? This dress features a square neckline, shirred top, puff sleeves, midi silhouette, and slit at side. Wear with open toe sandals and tousled hair
More from NastyGal
NastyGal
Plus Size Bridal Feather Trim Blazer Dress
BUY
$70.40
$128.00
NastyGal
NastyGal
Plus Size Fringe Detail Wrap Bridal Dress
BUY
$56.10
$102.00
NastyGal
NastyGal
Zebra Tie Front High Leg Bikini Set
BUY
$23.65
$43.00
NastyGal
NastyGal
Faux Leather Toe Thong Flatform Sandals
BUY
$25.50
$51.00
NastyGal
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted