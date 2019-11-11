Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Staud
Shirley Mini Leather Tote
$275.00
$206.25
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
This item's measurements are: Depth 10cm Handle Drop 6cm Height 19cm Max. Strap Length 113.5cm Min. Strap Length 96cm Width 19.5cm
Need a few alternatives?
Cult Gaia
Mini Astraea Tote
$288.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Shrimps
Multi Check Eva Bag
£295.00
from
Shrimps
BUY
Parisa Wang
Enchanted Top Handle Bag
$355.00
from
Parisa Wang
BUY
Amazon
Patent Leather Barrel Bag
$36.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Staud
Staud
Sofia Long Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress
$285.00
$213.75
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Staud
Moon Lizard-effect Leather Tote
£270.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Staud
Tortoise Bissett Bag
$395.00
from
Staud
BUY
Staud
Shirley Mini Leather Tote
$275.00
$206.25
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Top Handle
kate spade new york
Mini Sylvia Glitter Crossbody
$198.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Charles & Keith
Elongated Top Handle Bag
£53.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
promoted
Bulaggi
Bulaggi Viola Handtasche
€84.95
€73.70
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Cult Gaia
Mini Astraea Tote
$288.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted