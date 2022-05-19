Good American

Shine Track Pant

$95.00

The Shine Track Pant is high waisted slim fitting handy side pockets. With a long leg inseam and a wide leg opening, this pant puddles at the ankle and covers your shoe in the sexiest way–Khloé approved! This 90's inspired track suit style is sure to become your new favorite. Side hem invisible zippers Elasticated waistband with adjustable inside drawcord Lined in knit mesh fabric for breathability Pockets at side seams Dark bronze color