Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Skims
Shine Satin Lounge Pants
$98.00
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Skims
Shine Satin Lounge Pants
BUY
$59.00
$98.00
Nordstrom
Reformation
Petites Montauk Pant
BUY
£165.00
£220.00
Reformation
Topshop Petite
Petite Faux Leather Wide Leg Trouser In Green
BUY
£36.80
£46.00
ASOS
Reformation
Petites Wes Velvet Pant
BUY
£165.00
£220.00
Reformation
More from Skims
Skims
Cozy Knit Jogger
BUY
$54.00
$88.00
Skims
Skims
Boyfriend Boxer
BUY
£20.00
£28.00
Skims
Skims
Shine Satin Lounge Pants
BUY
$59.00
$98.00
Nordstrom
Skims
Boyfriend Boxer
BUY
$20.00
$28.00
Skims
More from Pants
Skims
Shine Satin Lounge Pants
BUY
$59.00
$98.00
Nordstrom
Reformation
Petites Montauk Pant
BUY
£165.00
£220.00
Reformation
Topshop Petite
Petite Faux Leather Wide Leg Trouser In Green
BUY
£36.80
£46.00
ASOS
Reformation
Petites Wes Velvet Pant
BUY
£165.00
£220.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted