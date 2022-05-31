Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Keepsake The Label
Shine Midi Dress
£179.95
£125.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Fashion Bunker
Need a few alternatives?
Betsey Johnson
Convertible Dress Ponte Tattoo Sketch Pink
BUY
$88.00
Torrid
Florens
Summer Floral Cherry Print A Line Short Cami Dress
BUY
$23.99
Amazon
Lulus
Got You Staring Peach Ruched Mesh Bodycon Mini Dress
BUY
$59.00
Lulus
Superdown
Carissa Mini Dress
BUY
$66.00
Revolve
More from Keepsake The Label
Keepsake The Label
Plunging Slip Dress
BUY
$168.92
$245.00
Amazon
Keepsake The Label
This Moment Gown
BUY
$185.00
Revolve
Keepsake The Label
Starlight Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
$245.00
Urban Outfitters
Keepsake The Label
No Signs Sequin Mini Dress
BUY
$240.00
Shopbop
More from Dresses
Betsey Johnson
Convertible Dress Ponte Tattoo Sketch Pink
BUY
$88.00
Torrid
Florens
Summer Floral Cherry Print A Line Short Cami Dress
BUY
$23.99
Amazon
Lulus
Got You Staring Peach Ruched Mesh Bodycon Mini Dress
BUY
$59.00
Lulus
Superdown
Carissa Mini Dress
BUY
$66.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted