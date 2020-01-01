Becca

Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

$39.00

An award-winning highlighting powder with an ultra-buttery texture that melts into skin for the ultimate high-impact glow.What it does: This iconic and one-of-a-kind formula is enriched with ultra-fine, multi-toned, luminescent pearls that adjust to your skins undertones and amplify your natural radiance.Unlike traditional pressed powders, this unique formula blends pigments with liquids, creating a creamy feel that applies seamlessly and never cakes. Inspired by the dazzling light of the midday sun, the result is a high-impact, elegant finish that doesnt look glittery.