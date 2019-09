Stone & Beam

Shibori Pillow Cover, 17" X 17", Blue

$34.99 $20.69

Buy Now Review It

An Amazon brand - Varying shades of indigo and white stripes bring a shibori-inspired, global touch to any style room. The yarn-dyed woven pattern is the same on the front and back of this throw pillow cover, adding a pleasing texture to living room furniture or a bed.