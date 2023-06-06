Shibari

Shibari Hello Power Wand

20x PULSATIONS - Various styles of pulsations and speeds to tailor your massage experience. ULTRA POWER MOTOR - A massager with a strong motor will make you remember your massage and come back for more. USB RECHARGEABLE - Easy to charge with included USB cable. FULL BODY - Great for Back, Neck, Sore Muscles Meet Shibari's incredible Power Massager. The Power Massager features smooth, sleek curves, in a Glossy Noir finish with Hot Pink buttons. Bringing a whole new type of fashion accessory to your night stand. The Power Massager has 20 combinations of speed and vibration. This powerful massager truly lives up to its name. The best kept secret on being in total control of your own pleasure, wireless to take anywhere and discreet like a true Power Massager should be.