LOFT

Sherpa Zip Sweatshirt

$69.50

Buy Now Review It

At LOFT

STYLE #549681 With its half zip and its blouson sleeves, this cozy fleece sweatshirt is a sporty-chic staple with flirty flair. Fold-over collar. Zip placket at neck. Dropped shoulders. Long sleeves with elasticized cuffs. • Relaxed fit • Soft knit • Hits at hip • 24 1/2" long Available in: Neutral, Red, White Fabric & Care • 100% Polyester • Machine Washable • Imported