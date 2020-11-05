Banana Republic

Sherpa Bomber Jacket

$209.00 $104.50

SHERPA & VEGAN LEATHER: Luxuriously soft and curly, this vegan-friendly teddy fabric looks and feels even better than the real thing. Trimmed with vegan leather accents for a true aviator feel., MIDWEIGHT WARMTH: This coat is designed for cooler days and more moderate climates., STRAIGHT & CROPPED FIT: Cut with no waist definition in a shorter length., Point collar with belt accent., Front zip., Side pockets., Fully lined.