Woolrich

Shelter Overall Ski Pants Black

$550.00

At Woolrich

Experience the mountains in style with our Made in Italy waterproof and breathable ski overall pants. A modern model with clean lines made of Techno Jacquard nylon engineered by Pespow with a Buffalo Check pattern. They have a zipper closure, adjustable suspenders, and zippered side pockets. A buckle belt at the waist and openings at the bottom with elastic ankle straps allow you to adjust the fit. Pair them with our Shelter jacket for an unmistakable look on the ski slopes. The external pocket lining is treated with Polygiene ViralOff® technology that will have over 99% reduction of microbes in a two-hour time span. Product code: CFWWTR0143FRUT3382_100 Original product name: SHELTER SALOPETTES Made from two-layer Techno Jacquard nylon engineered by Pespow Buffalo check pattern Waterproof and breathable Fully-taped main seams Adjustable shoulder straps with crisscross back Zip front closure Elasticated belted waist Padded knee reinforcements Two front zip pockets with toggle adjusters Adjustable velcro tabs on pant hems Zip-up pant slits with elasticated interior hem Woolrich letting on the back External pockets lining is treated with Polygiene ViralOff® technology Made in Italy Imported The model is 5' 9'' tall and wears size 27. Comfort Fit Roomy and relaxed silhouette. If you’re looking for a regular fit, we recommend opting for a size lower. Outer fabric: 100% Polyamide Free exchange and return: you have 30 days to try our items at home and decide if you want to change size and color or return. Log into "My Account" or "Track my order" and proceed with the return request indicating the reason for return. At the end of the request you can download and print the return label to proceed with the return. A copy of the label will also be sent to you via email.