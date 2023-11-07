Bandolier

Sheila Pyramid Crossbody Bandolier In Black Embossed

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bandolier

Wireless bandeau bikini top with removable lightly padded cups and adjustable drawstring at the center. The side boning helps support the bust. The fabric features gathering that creates movement and a lettuce leaf trim on the neckline. The must-have design of the season that can be worn as a bandeau that ties in the middle and crisscrossed on the décolleté. String tie closure. The model is 5’ 10” (179 cm) and is wearing a size M / 36 Chest: 34” (87 cm) / Waist: 25” (64 cm)