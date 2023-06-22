Vishine

Sheer Milky Pink Jelly Transparent Nude Gel Polish Kit

NATURAL NUDE COLORS Jelly UV Gel Polish will make your nails like a Cherry Blossom Jelly, it is a semitransparent nail gel; One layer, two layers and three layers are all different effect 3 WEEKS+ LASTING Mirror shine finish. No Nicks, Chips or Smudges Even, Professional Application : Our exclusive Vishine glide brush fits every nail size for quick, even, professional application on nails HEALTHY INGREDIENTS : Our gel polish is made of natural resin, non-toxic formula; They are low odor, rich color, middle consistency, self-evenly, no shrink and edge Feature: 1. Healthier：Vishine Nail Gel Kit is made from natural resin, healthy ingredients, low smell, non-toxic for safe to use. It feels and looks natural, is lightweight, and has impeccable shine. 2. Durability：Vishine Gel Polish Set has a long-lasting system, don’t need to worry about your nails chipping in 2 weeks+. 3. LED Lamp Required: Vishine Gel Polish Set should be cured under LED nail lamp for a perfect foil result( nail lamp for 1-2 mins; an LED lamp for 30-60secs). 4. Vegan Friendly: Vishine Nail Gel Polish has never tested on an animal and it is vegan friendly. 5. DIY beauty nail art for fun: Design any unique nail according to your own ideas for different occasions or holidays, you will enjoy the fun of designing. Usage Instructions: Step 1. Clean Nails then prep and push back cuticles. Step 2. Shake up the Gel; it can make the polish color be balanced. Step 3. Apply Base coat, with UV lamp or LED lamp. Step 4. Apply Color directly, cure under UV lamp for 2-3 minutes or cure with LED lamp for 60 second; when dry, apply a second coat, and cure with UV lamp or LED lamp for 2 minute. Step 5. Apply topcoat, which can make color more shining, then cured by UV lamp or LED lamp. Step 6. Remove the tacky surface with cotton soaked with cleanser. To remove: Soak cotton pad with acetone (acrylic remover) and warp the nail. Wait a few minutes for the gel becoming soften. Rip it down gently. File away the residual gently.