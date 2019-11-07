Giorgia Lupi x & Other Stories

Sheer Embroidered Tulle Midi Dress

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Sheer tulle midi length dress made with recycled polyester. Featuring an oversized, gathered silhouette and geometric embroidery designed by Giorgia Lupi as part of our collaboration. V-neck Length of dress: 127.2cm / 50" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small Model height: 177cm / 5'9" We teamed up with Giorgia Lupi to co-create a collection of hand-drawn prints, turning data-driven narratives into wearable stories with deeper meanings.