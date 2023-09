Dorothee Schumacher

Shearling-trimmed Leather Jacket

£1110.00

This jacket from Dorothee Schumacher is a timeless addition to your essentials. Made from soft leather, the boxy design features a shearling-trimmed collar and a zip-up front with an elasticated hem. Care instructions: specialist clean Lining: 100% polyester Made in Turkey Material: 100% lamb leather Item number: P00813480