Free People

Shearling Damon Cozy Mules

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Cozy up in this perfect pair of mules featured in a slip-on style and closed toe design with a dreamy shearling upper, cushioned footbed, and classic round toe. Backless style Visible stitching Durable rubber outsole Fit: This style runs true to size, if in between sizes; we suggest sizing up.