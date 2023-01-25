Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
The Body Shop
Shea Intense Repair Shampoo
£9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Body Shop
Need a few alternatives?
Garnier
Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat Milk Soothing Shampoo
BUY
£2.40
Boots
Creme of Nature
Argan Oil Moisture & Shine Shampoo
BUY
£3.65
£5.49
Superdrug
L'Oréal
Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo
BUY
£3.75
Boots
The Body Shop
Shea Intense Repair Shampoo
BUY
£9.00
The Body Shop
More from The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Shea Intense Repair Shampoo
BUY
£9.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Tea Tree Night Lotion
BUY
C$10.00
C$23.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Bloom & Glow British Rose Mini Gift
BUY
£12.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
The Gift Of Wonder
BUY
$50.00
The Body Shop
More from Hair Care
Garnier
Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat Milk Soothing Shampoo
BUY
£2.40
Boots
Creme of Nature
Argan Oil Moisture & Shine Shampoo
BUY
£3.65
£5.49
Superdrug
L'Oréal
Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo
BUY
£3.75
Boots
The Body Shop
Shea Intense Repair Shampoo
BUY
£9.00
The Body Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted