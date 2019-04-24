For a limited time, Rifle Paper Co. adorns our iconic Shea range with exclusive designs. Featuring your L'Occitane shea butter favorites is this 4-piece beauty must-have collection in limited edition packaging designed by Rifle Paper Co. This set includes: 1x L'Occitane Limited Edition Shea Butter Hand Cream (5.2 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Travel-size Limited Edition Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream (1.7 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Travel-size Limited Edition Shea Butter Milk Scented Soap (1.7 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Mini Rose Shea Butter Hand Cream (net wt. 0.3 oz.), and 1x L'Occitane Limited Edition Rifle Paper Co. Box. Brand Story L'Occitane captures the true "Art de vivre" of Provence, offering a sensorial immersion in the natural beauty and lifestyle of the South of France.