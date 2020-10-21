Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Holiday Ornament
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A gift set with three shea butter favorites for soft, nourished skin—packaged in a festive keepsake holiday ornament.
More from L’Occitane
L'Occitane
Hand Cream Classics Trio Gift Set
$29.00
from
Amazon
BUY
L'Occitane
Immortelle Divine Eye Balm
£59.00
from
L'Occitane
BUY
L'Occitane
Rose Care Package
$24.00
from
L'Occitane
BUY
L'Occitane
Classic Beauty Advent Calendar
£53.00
from
L'Occitane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted