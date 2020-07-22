Nubian Heritage

Shea Butter & Aloe Body Wash (fragrance Free)

$12.99

Shea Butter and Aloe Fragrance Free Body Wash from Nubian Heritage saves sensitive skin from overpowering aromas. For a gentle cleanse that protects your skin's natural balance of emollients, reach for our unscented body wash made with organic and fair trade ingredients. Skin that's sensitive to fragrances and chemicals needs a little extra TLC. At Nubian Heritage, we mine the ancient wisdom of traditional healing for modern skin care solutions that don't rely on sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones or petroleum products. Instead, we combine natural aloe, cocoa butter and botanical extracts with our certified organic shea butter for a fragrance-free clean that leaves your skin feeling silky and smooth. Every shower becomes a warm hug of hydration with Nubian Heritage Shea Butter and Aloe Fragrance Free Body Wash.