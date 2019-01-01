Wildfang x Refinery29

She Voted Tote

$16.00

NEW For the 2018 Midterms, Refinery29 x Wildfang have joined forces on a mission to get 100,000 first time voters to the polls + raise $100,000 for She Should Run, an organization dedicated to getting more women elected. So rock this limited edition tote, hit the polls, and show the world that YOU CAME. YOU SAW. AND YOU F*CKING VOTED. (Because you've seen what happens when we leave a bunch of old white dudes in charge.) By Wildfang x Refinery29.