Free People

Shayla Mini Dress

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 61237467; Color Code: 201 A majorly flattering mini dress that shows off your shape with ruched details and a button-up front. Millie 5'8" wears Indigo Dream in size small. The Fit: Slim, body-skimming style with a slight flare; stretchy fabric that stays tight through the bodice The Features: Flattering center front ruching; natural, long, slit sleeves; allover print Why We <3 It: Perfect for dressing up or down-- day or night