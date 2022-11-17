Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Topshop
Shay Platform Mule
£50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Black Suede Studio
Brynn Crystal-bow Mule Sandals
BUY
$328.00
Neiman Marcus
Madewell
The Bradley Hardware Lugsole Loafer In Croc Embossed Leather
BUY
$94.80
$158.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer In Leather
BUY
$94.80
$158.00
Madewell
Birkenstock
Boston Shearling Clog
BUY
$282.99
Revolve
More from Topshop
Topshop
Shay Platform Mule
BUY
£50.00
ASOS
Topshop
Faux Leather Jacket
BUY
$57.00
$89.00
Nordstrom
Topshop
Frill Edge Rib Pointelle Top In Pink
BUY
£12.00
ASOS
Topshop
Long Sleeve Lace Pointelle Top In Black
BUY
£18.00
ASOS
More from Mules & Clogs
Black Suede Studio
Brynn Crystal-bow Mule Sandals
BUY
$328.00
Neiman Marcus
Madewell
The Bradley Hardware Lugsole Loafer In Croc Embossed Leather
BUY
$94.80
$158.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer In Leather
BUY
$94.80
$158.00
Madewell
Birkenstock
Boston Shearling Clog
BUY
$282.99
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted