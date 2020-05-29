The Personal Barber

Shaving Club Box - Learn To Love Shaving Discover the world of classic wet shaving with skin-loving, artisan shaving products. Each kit includes a shaving soap/cream, 10 replacement blades, and 2 full size grooming products that change with each delivery. Explore soothing post-shave balms, protective pre-shave oils, manly scented colognes and more. It's time to start loving your ritual What is in the box? - A shaving soap or cream, 10 replacement blades, and 2 full-size grooming products. Explore soothing post-shave balms, protective pre-shave oils, manly scented colognes, and more. We’ve got it all covered! - Your first box also includes a classic single-blade safety razor, a shaving brush, and step by step instructions to take you from clumsy cartridge user to shaving samurai. The tools that will revolutionise your shaves! - A single blade razor turns shaving from a chore into a satisfying ritual Better for your skin - No more razor burn, bumps or rash Better for the environment - 100% recyclable blades