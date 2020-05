Off White

Shape Dress

$1085.00 $434.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Heavyweight, non-stretch denim Ombre dip-dye with paint splatter Embroidered patch at sleeve Split, curved hem Collared neck and button placket Long sleeves with button cuffs Self-belt at waist Flap breast pockets Shell: 100% cotton Unlined Hand wash or dry clean Made in Italy Style #OFFWH30248