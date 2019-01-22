Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Nanushka

Shanti Dress

$695.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Satin Lined bodice Surplice neckline Side slits Maxi length Sleeveless Self-belt at waist Shell: 78% triacetate/22% polyester Hand wash or dry clean Imported, Hungary Style #NANUS30055
Featured in 1 story
These Rose Ceremony Dresses Are Total Keepers
by Austen Tosone