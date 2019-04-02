Oribe

Shampoo For Beautiful Color

$46.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Shield your color-treated hair from fading and damage with Oribe's Shampoo for Beautiful Color. Crafted with colored hair types in mind, this ultra-gentle cleanser works to protect and extend the life of your dye. Key Ingredients: Oribe Signature Complex (Watermelon, Lychee and Edelweiss Flower Extracts): defends hair from oxidative stress, photoaging and the deterioration of natural keratin, all while protecting from the drying, damaging and color-depleting effects of the elements. Bioflavonoids: responsible for giving fruits their fantastic hues, protect hair’s own color from fading and discoloration. Baobab Tree Extract: from an African plant known for its hydration storage, offers the same benefit to parched, color-treated tresses, providing superior moisture to the driest areas first. Edelweiss Flower Extract: from the Swiss Alps, provides natural protection against the drying, damaging and color-depleting effects of the elements. Kaempferia Galanga Root Extract: found in Southeast Asia, Delivers natural UV protection. Multi-Layered UV Protection System: delivers long-lasting UV protection and protects hair from the harmful effects of the sun. Watermelon Extract: from the Kalahari Desert, provides natural protection against oxidative stress and the deterioration of natural keratin. Key Benefits: Preserves color’s optimal brilliance. Restorative moisturizers target damaged areas first. Color and keratin treatment safe. Formulated without parabens or sodium chloride. Prevents breakage.