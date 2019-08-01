Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorStorage & Organization
Iris

Shallow Box Chest Drawer

$14.99
At Bed Bath & Beyond
The stackable IRIS Shallow Box Chest Drawer creates instant storage space. Crafted from durable polypropylene, this drawer boasts a ultra-clear front, so you can see inside while the smooth-glide mechanism lets you pull it open with ease.
Featured in 2 stories
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by Elizabeth Buxton
Bed Bath & Beyond's Best Sellers Are All Essential
by Elizabeth Buxton