Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Iris
Shallow Box Chest Drawer
$14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Bed Bath & Beyond
The stackable IRIS Shallow Box Chest Drawer creates instant storage space. Crafted from durable polypropylene, this drawer boasts a ultra-clear front, so you can see inside while the smooth-glide mechanism lets you pull it open with ease.
Featured in 2 stories
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Bed Bath & Beyond's Best Sellers Are All Essential
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Project 62
Lemoor Mid Century Storage Ottoman
$99.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Bamboo Hamper
$148.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Carson Carrington
Umea Mid-century Storage Ottoman Bench
$142.99
$127.49
from
Overstock.com
BUY
DETAILS
Kirkland
Slatted Wood Crate Bench
$189.99
$142.49
from
Kirkland's
BUY
More from Iris
DETAILS
Iris
Loft Underbed Stacking Drawer
$29.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Iris
Open Top Litter Box - 53cm Width
£39.99
£24.99
from
Pet Planet
BUY
DETAILS
Iris
Iris Top Entry Cat Litter Box
$34.99
$28.08
from
Chewy
BUY
DETAILS
Iris
Metal Garment Rack With Wood Shelves
$79.98
from
Target
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
DETAILS
One King's Lane
Tote Baskets
$180.00
$125.55
from
One King's Lane
BUY
DETAILS
The Container Store
Tubular Hangers (72-pack)
$23.04
$19.44
from
The Container Store
BUY
DETAILS
MIZGI
Space-saving Velvet Hangers (50-pack)
$23.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Isaac Mizrahi
Velvet Hangers Set (30-pack)
$13.00
from
Dormify
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
