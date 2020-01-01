Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Costumes
Yandy
Sexy Satin Chemise
$23.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Yandy
This cute and basic chemise features a soft scoop neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, a scoop back, and a smooth satin skirt. (Robe not included.)
Need a few alternatives?
Lovehoney
Lhm Male Stripper Collar & Cuff Kit
C$14.95
C$7.48
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Lovehoney
Lovehoney Fantasy Sheer Nurse Outfit
C$39.95
C$27.97
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Lovehoney
Fantasy Play Ultimate Fangtasy Vampire Costume
C$49.95
C$24.98
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Lovehoney
Lhm Leopard Print Thong For Men
C$17.95
C$8.98
from
Lovehoney
BUY
More from Yandy
Yandy
Deluxe Lion Costume
$159.99
$111.98
from
Yandy
BUY
Yandy
Men's Top Gun Flight Suit
$59.95
from
Yandy
BUY
Yandy
Bare Bones Babe Costume
$41.95
from
Yandy
BUY
Yandy
Prickly Pear Costume
$69.95
$27.98
from
Yandy
BUY
More from Costumes
Lovehoney
Lhm Male Stripper Collar & Cuff Kit
C$14.95
C$7.48
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Lovehoney
Lovehoney Fantasy Sheer Nurse Outfit
C$39.95
C$27.97
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Lovehoney
Fantasy Play Ultimate Fangtasy Vampire Costume
C$49.95
C$24.98
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Lovehoney
Lhm Leopard Print Thong For Men
C$17.95
C$8.98
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted