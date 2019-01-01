Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Draper James
Set Of 4 Cherry Print Placemats
$68.00
$27.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Bright, sweet-as-pie cherries color a set of charming checked placemats from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James collection."/
Featured in 1 story
30 Gifts To Buy From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Keep Calm And Carry On
Keep Calm And Carry On Pink Mug
$11.51
from
Keep Calm And Carry On
BUY
DETAILS
SimpleTaste
Electric Masticating Juicer Extractor
$89.99
$71.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Almond
Nonstick Ceramic Copper Frying Pan
$32.83
$24.63
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Magic Bullet
Magic Bullet Blender, Small, Silver, 11 Piece Set
$39.99
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Draper James
DETAILS
Draper James
Linen Button Front Dress
$175.00
$125.00
from
Draper James
BUY
DETAILS
Draper James
Embroidered Ruffle Cotton Dress
$150.00
$112.50
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Draper James
Winter Berry Flutter Dress
$150.00
from
Draper James
BUY
DETAILS
Draper James
Gingham Foldover Clutch
$98.00
from
Draper James
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted