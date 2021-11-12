Bloomingville

Set Of 3 Vases, Yellow & Grey Stoneware

£22.00

At Made

Up your game Looking to up your accessories game, but not sure where to start? Bloomingville’s Miacecilia set of 3 vases is on hand to help. All handcrafted from stoneware in a variety of shapes, we love the cool, contrasting colourways. View all Home DecorView the Miacecilia collection Dimensions Height (cm) 9 Width (cm) 9 Depth (cm) 5 Additional dimensions Vase 2: 10 x 6 x 5 cm, Vase 3: 12.5 x 4.5 x 4.5 cm Packaging dimensions 13.5 x 10 x 6 cm Weight (kg) 4 Details Product Material Stoneware Caring instructions Wipe with a dry cloth SKU MWHMIA044YEL-UK