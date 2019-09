Trouva

Set Of 3 Small Succulents

Succulents are a huge plant group but they all come with virtually the same care instructions by Botanique Workshop. They’re very easy to keep but don’t over water, the plant will rot and die if you do! Water once a week in summer and once a month in winter but make sure you allow soil to dry between waterings, and store in bright/indirect light - do not store in the shade. Can come with or without ceramic pots. For UK delivery only