Five Two By Food52

Set Of 3 Essential Knives

$139.00 $69.49

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care This handsome set includes a chef's knife, a serrated knife and a paring knife, forming the foundation of any good kitchen collection. The chef's knife handles prep tasks ranging from mincing veggies to deboning meat, while the serrated knife slices bread and the paring knife is perfect for peeling and coring fruit. How it's made: The carbon-infused Japanese steel blades are riveted to polymer handles that keep the knives lighter and easier to work with. Additional features: The rust-resistant blades maintain a sharp edge, and the handles come in color options to complement every kitchen décor. Sizing information: - Chef's knife: 2.25" x 13" x 0.75"; 8" blade; 0.55 lb. - Serrated knife: 1.5" x 14" x 0.75"; 8.75" blade; 0.55 lb. - Paring knife: 1" x 8" x 0.75"; 3.25" blade; 0.22 lb. Steel/polymer Dishwasher safe Imported Item #6111433 Free Shipping & Returns See more