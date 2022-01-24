Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Estelle
Set Of 2 Stemless Wineglasses
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Named for the founder's grandmother who instilled in her a love of treasure hunting for beautiful finds, these wine tumblers are tinted with vintage charm.
Need a few alternatives?
Soma
Soma Glass Drinks Bottle With Bamboo Lid, 480ml, Grey
BUY
£20.00
Amazon
GoToLuckyShop
Star Wars Whiskey Decanter & Glasses Set
BUY
$179.10
Etsy
Seed & Sprout
Stainless Steel Smoothie Cup
BUY
$29.00
The Iconic
MonVerre
Sienna Wine Glass Set
BUY
$124.99
MonVerre
More from Estelle
Estelle
Polar Faux Fur Car Coat
BUY
$189.00
Nordstrom
Estelle
Coloured Wine Stemware — Set Of 2
BUY
$102.00
Estelle
More from Kitchen
Estelle
Set Of 2 Stemless Wineglasses
BUY
$65.00
Nordstrom
ChefSofi
Charcuterie Board Set And Cheese Serving Platter
BUY
$67.99
$84.99
Amazon
Bespoke Post
Charred American White Oak Mini Barrel
BUY
$55.00
Bespoke Post
Linda Bloomfield
Handmade Short Mug
BUY
£26.00
Not On The High Street
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted