How can you not love a classic Cuff, especially one with Reptile skin!
This cuff is 2" in size with a polished shine. It goes perfectly with our Liberation Ring and as show in the pictures. This cuff is adjustable, so it can be adjusted to fit smaller or larger wrist.
DETAILS:
2" inch brass cuff
Adjustable
Ships with polishing cloth for everlasting wear.
*You cuff will come shined and polished to its natural golden color. I love wearing mine with a patina, but if that's not your taste, you can easily shine it back to its bright golden color with the polishing cloth provided with each order.