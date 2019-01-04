Oribe

Serene Scalp Anti-dandruff Shampoo

$44.00

Do away with dandruff. This gentle treatment cleanser, formulated with salicylic acid, relieves and prevents dandruff while soothing dry, itchy, irritated scalp. The result: healthy, hydrated hair with no trace of flakes. Oribe Signature Complex (Watermelon, Lychee and Edelweiss Flower Extracts) defends hair from oxidative stress, photo-aging and the deterioration of natural keratin, all while protecting from the drying, damaging and color-depleting effects of the elements.. &bull. Salicylic Acid gently exfoliates the scalp to eliminate dandruff flakes while alleviating itchiness and irritation. &bull. Bilberry Fruit and Sugar Maple Extracts soothe the scalp while protecting against free radical damage. &bull. Pea Sprout Extract restores elasticity to strengthen hair and prevent breakage. &bull. Caffeine energizes scalp and rejuvenates hair follicles. &bull. Sugarcane Extract deeply hydrates and nourishes hair and scalp. &bull. Orange and Lemon Fruit Extracts help maintain moisture balance of scalp and hair.. Dermatologist-tested. Formulated without parabens, sulfates or sodium chloride. Color and keratin treatment safe. UV protection for hair. Vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free.