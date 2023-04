SER.O.YA

Ser.o.ya Celino Silk Dress

$445.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric Stretch: Medium Stretch Fabric: Lightweight, stretch satin Square neckline Thin shoulder straps with crisscross back and tie closure Thigh-high slit at side Neon color is brighter than it appears in still photos Shell: 95% silk/5% spandex Unlined Dry clean Imported, China Style #SEROY30081