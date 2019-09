Dima Ayad

Sequined Shirt Dress

$675.00

Dima Ayad is known for combining fabrics and genres in stylishly unexpected ways. Here, it's a bronze chevron sequin shift dress atop a black cotton button down. Fun, fresh, and chic, it's the perfect look for a festive occasion or cocktail party. Style with sheer black tights and flats or a low heel.