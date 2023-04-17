United States
NA-KD
Sequin Wrap Shirt Mini Dress
$114.95$80.46
At NA-KD
Sequin Wrap Shirt Mini Dress This shirt dress features a classic collar with a v neckline, two mock pockets on the chest, long sleeves with a small slit on the cuffs, a front wrap section and a sequin material. This shirt dress comes in blue. Composition: Decoration: 100% Polyethylene. Shell: 100% Polyamide. Lining: 100% Polyester. Care instructions: Wash with similar colours Line dry Hand wash Article number: 1017-001893-0263