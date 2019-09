Ashish

Sequin Leggings

£45.00 £15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Warehouse

Not your usual leggings. Exclusive to Warehouse, these Ashish sequin leggings stand out from the crowd. Going out or a luxe take on the everyday - all they need is a simple tee or fine knit to show them off. Fabric: Lining, 100% polyester,main, 96% polyester, 4% viscose Wash Care: Hand wash Product Code: 33407 Model wears Size 8 and is 5ft10"