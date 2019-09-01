Beinou

Sequin Cat Ears Headbands 8-pack

$7.88

HAUS the power of your own creativity with this versatile, multifaceted liquid eyeshadow. Our weightless, smudge-proof, liquid-to-powder formula is easily layered on the eyes or blended anywhere that deserves the spotlight. Building up creaseless pigment intensity is simple, so you can dial it up or dial it down. GLAM ATTACK LIQUID SHIMMER POWDER comes in: Aphrodite - Champagne with Multi-Color PearlChained Ballerina - Deep Black with Multi-Color PearlRose B*tch - Soft Mauve with Silver PearlDynasty - Emerald with Multi-Color Pearl Biker - Gunmetal with Silver PearlLegend - Yellow Gold Pearl All-Day WearFlake-Proof, Smear-Proof, Transfer-ProofOphthalmologist TestedCruelty-Free, Vegan About UsThis is Not Just Another Beauty Brand.They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at HAUS LABORATORIES, we say beauty is how you see yourself. We want you to love yourself and it is our vision to spread kindness, bravery, and creativity by providing tools for self-expression and reinvention. This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. This is our HAUS. Your Rules. IngredientsAqua/Water/Eau, Silica, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Mica, Trimethylsiloxyphenyl Dimethicone, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Disodium Coco-Glucoside Citrate, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Tin Oxide, Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891) 0.12 oz / 3.5 ml each